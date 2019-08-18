Home States Telangana

Fire breaks out in Pashamylaram Industrial Area

A major fire mishap broke out at Nirmala Enterprises, a chemical industry located in Sangareddy’s Pashamylaram industrial area, in the early hours of Saturday.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A major fire mishap broke out at Nirmala Enterprises, a chemical industry located in Sangareddy’s Pashamylaram industrial area, in the early hours of Saturday. Two workers who were present on site at the time of mishap were critically injured and have been admitted to the Gandhi Hospital. 

Initial estimates say that crores worth of property was gutted in the fire that took over four hours to douse and also spread to another industry, Safe Papers. Inspecting officials said initial inquiries point to grave negligence by industry owners as reason behind the mishap. Acchulal, 46, a native of Bihar, suffered 80 per cent burns while Anjaiah, 50, a native of Pashamylaram village, suffered 60 per cent burns. They were admitted to Gandhi Hospital and are in critical condition. 

The fire started around 5.00 am Saturday when there was no one else on the premises. Achchulal and Anjaiah were forced to run out on the roads for help, while their bodies were still on fire. Another labourer Krishnaiah suffered minor injuries.

According to Patancheru DSP, CI, and BDL SI who reached the spot, the chemicals stored on the premises helped the fire spread and that it was purely a case of negligence on behalf of the owners. Locals alleged that such incidents occurred in the past but authorities did not act on them. Locals have demanded strict action against those responsible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp