Fire breaks out in Pashamylaram Industrial Area

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A major fire mishap broke out at Nirmala Enterprises, a chemical industry located in Sangareddy’s Pashamylaram industrial area, in the early hours of Saturday. Two workers who were present on site at the time of mishap were critically injured and have been admitted to the Gandhi Hospital.

Initial estimates say that crores worth of property was gutted in the fire that took over four hours to douse and also spread to another industry, Safe Papers. Inspecting officials said initial inquiries point to grave negligence by industry owners as reason behind the mishap. Acchulal, 46, a native of Bihar, suffered 80 per cent burns while Anjaiah, 50, a native of Pashamylaram village, suffered 60 per cent burns. They were admitted to Gandhi Hospital and are in critical condition.

The fire started around 5.00 am Saturday when there was no one else on the premises. Achchulal and Anjaiah were forced to run out on the roads for help, while their bodies were still on fire. Another labourer Krishnaiah suffered minor injuries.

According to Patancheru DSP, CI, and BDL SI who reached the spot, the chemicals stored on the premises helped the fire spread and that it was purely a case of negligence on behalf of the owners. Locals alleged that such incidents occurred in the past but authorities did not act on them. Locals have demanded strict action against those responsible.