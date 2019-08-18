Laxman, KTR doing politics of impotence: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the ruling TRS and the BJP of bringing down the standard of politics in the State, senior Congress leader and former MLA SA Sampath Kumar said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao and BJP State chief K Laxman are indulging in politics of ‘impotence’ in the State.

Addressing the media along with former MLA A Dayakar here on Saturday, Sampath Kumar stated that the TRS is supporting the Modi government on all the issues and its working president in the State calls the BJP the rival party. Similarly, Laxman after keeping silent for five long years, is now criticising the TRS.

“All these five years Laxman was not able to see any fault in TRS and now suddenly he is not only criticising the pink party leadership, but also dragging Congress into the issue. This is nothing but politics of impotence. One should have a particular stand or policy and cannot choose according to their need. These two leaders do not have character. They are just fooling the people,” he alleged.

According to him, Laxman is targeting the Congress as he is frustrated over former minister DK Aruna eyeing his post.

“Since Aruna is pulling strings in Delhi to occupy the State party chief’s post, Laxman is getting restless and making baseless allegations against the Congress.”