Lower Manair gets KLIS water

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Fulfilling the dreams of several Karimnagar citizens, water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), flowed into the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir on Saturday. The previous day, water was released from the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) at 2,000 cusecs.

It reached LMD at a rate of 634 cusecs. LMD officials said the reservoir had 3.55 tmcft water, against a capacity of 24.03 tmcft. MMR Superintending Engineer M Srikanth Rao told Express that sluice gates have been closed down as per government instructions. “Once the water reaches Laxmipur, it will be released to LMD,” he said.