Maha Sudarsana Yagam at Yadadri temple in Feb: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed officials to complete the renovation of the Yadagirigutta (Yadadri) temple on a war footing.

Published: 18th August 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

CM Chandrasekhar Rao with officials at Yadadri on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed officials to complete the renovation of the Yadagirigutta (Yadadri) temple on a war footing. The main work must be finished in two-to-three months, he said, and announced that the Maha Sudarsana Yagam would be conducted at Yadagirigutta in February, 2020. By then, construction of cottages must be completed, he said.

The chief minister spent around two-and-a-half hours on Saturday inspecting the renovation work at Yadagirigutta and giving instructions to officials. He later held a five-hour review meeting on the project. Displeased at the slow pace of work on the main temple, Rao noted that since only minor work was remaining, it must be completed at the earliest.

The State government has so far spent `692 crore for the renovation — including land-acquisition and road-laying — and as much as `235 crore for work on the main temple.
There would be no inauguration ceremony after the renovation, since the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple was not newly built, the chief minister clarified.

Rao inspected the construction of the main temple, gopurams, queue lines, prasadam counters, dwaja sthambham, sanctum sanctorum, Alwar statues, the Pushkarini, Sivalayam and Teppotsavm place, and expressed displeasure over the slow progress in the internal work on the main temple.
The chief minister directed the officials to finish constructing the ring road, presidential suites, cottages, and power sub-station within two to three months. As many as 250 cottages are to be built in the temple city, he said. 

Several corporate firms and and donors were coming forward to give a total `400 crore to build the cottages, Rao said while adding that he wanted the officials to prepare the design for them immediately. 
Separate bathing ghats 
The Gandi Cheruvu under the hill would be developed to conduct the teppotsavam. The tank would be filled with Kaleshwaram water. 

The chief minister suggested that officials build separate bathing ghats for women and men, and enquired about the construction of an auto stand, bus stand, fire station, parking lots, a police outpost and dining hall.

Chandrasekhar Rao said 
the Basvapur Tank would be developed like the Mysore Brindavan Gardens, and a Haritha Restaurant and Convention Centre would be built near it. 
The chief minister also instructed the officials concerned to construct a bus bay on top of the hill.

Sudarsana Yagam in Feb

The chief minister said he was contemplating conducting the Maha Sudarsana Yagam in February. Around  3,000 ritviks, 3,000 vedic priests and another 3,000 assistants would take part in the yagam. As many as 1,048 yaga gundams would be built.
Chief ministers of various States, prominent Central government leaders, governors and other persons would be invited to the yagam, which would be performed by priests and vedic pundits from as many as 45 countries. 

Rao also discussed the arrangements to be made for the yagam and the VIPs who would attend.

