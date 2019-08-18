Mass exodus: Several TDP, Congress leaders all set to join BJP today 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of leaders from the TDP and Congress are set to join the BJP in the presence of party working president JP Nadda at a meeting here on Sunday.

Several TDP leaders, including Khammam district TDP president Koneru Satyanarayana, Telangana TDP Mahila State President Bandru Shobha Rani and former vice-president Palwai Rajani Kumari, as well as several former MLAs of the party are expected to join the BJP.

According to sources, prominent leaders from about 18 districts of the State are likely to join the saffron brigade.

Senior Dalit leader and former TDP minister from Bhongir, Mothkupalli Narasimhulu has already announced his decision to join the saffron party. Last week, another senior Dalit leader and former MP G Vivekanand joined BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah.

2 ex-MLAs likely to don saffron robes

Two former MLAs from Sangareddy district — M Vijaypal Reddy from Narayankhed and T Nandishwar Goud from Patancheru — are set to join the BJP.

According to sources, Vijaypal Reddy and Nandishwar Goud are likely to join the saffron party in the presence of party working president JP Nadda at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.

It is also learnt that TDP leader and former ZPTC G Srikanth Goud from Patancheru will join the BJP.

Vijaypal Reddy, who has a strong hold in Narayankhed constituency, contested as a TDP candidate in the last Assembly elections. Nandishwar Goud was initially with the Congress party and later joined the BJP before shifting his loyalties to TDP in 2018.

Meanwhile, there are also rumours of former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha showing interest in donning the saffron robes. It may be recalled that ahead of 2018 Assembly elections, Rajanarsimha’s wife Padmini left the Congress and joined the BJP. Later, after pressure from family members and party workers, she returned to Congress.

Following the rumours, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is said to have met Damodar Rajanarsimha at his residence two days ago and asked him not to leave the Congress.