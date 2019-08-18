Home States Telangana

Telangana under financial stress, confirm finance department sources

According finance officials, the stress will only increase as the repayment of Mission Bhagiratha loan will start soon 

Published: 18th August 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just a few weeks before Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to present the full Budget for the first time in the State Legislative Assembly, sources in the Finance Department confirmed on Saturday that “the State is under financial stress”.

The stress will increase from this year as the repayment of principal and interest amount on Mission Bhagiratha loan will start soon. The overall debt service in the current financial year would be around Rs 15,000 crore. The debt service would increase from Rs 17,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore in the coming years. 

Exactly two years ago, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had indicated that the debts would put a strain on the State Budget from 2019 onwards. Now, the State government is finding it difficult to pay the dues to Aarogyasri and Kanti Velugu dues, Kalyana Laxmi amounts and even the Rythu Bandhu programme. There were complaints that the Rythu Bandhu amount was deposited only into the accounts of the farmers who have five acres or less. 

“I have eight acres of land, but I did not get the Rythu Bandhu amount so far. The officials said that the amount will be deposited whenever the State government releases the same,” a farmer said.
Small-time contractors of Mission Kakatiya third and fourth phase too were frequently meeting the officers for the release of their amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. “The financial stress is common. The small amounts will be released as and when money is available. Even the Central government is facing financial stress. When compared to the Centre, the State’s financial stress is very low,” sources in the Finance Department told Express. 

Growth possible

The monthly debt-paying amount of the State government is around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 crore. However, this year will be critical for the State government as the Central tax devolution was decreased by around Rs 840 crore in the full Budget of the Union government when compared with the vote on account Budget. “Crises will come and we will overcome them time to time,” a senior Finance Department official said. 
The stress also increased on finances after the government enhanced the Aasara pensions and others. “Our debt to GSDP ratio is within the limits,” the sources said. 

Asked about the borrowings outside the Budget, they  said: “All the States are raising loans outside the Budget.” The sources said the GSDP of the State has doubled from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 8.66 lakh crore in 2019. “Further growth is possible due to investments in Pharma City, Textile Park and NIMZ. Things will improve in the next four to five years.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Budget financial crisis Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp