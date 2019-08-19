Home States Telangana

BJP to overthrow TRS government by 2023?

BJP working president JP Nadda alleged Rao and his family were emptying the treasury of the state for their commission.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP working president JP Nadda being welcomed by the party’s state unit chief K Laxman and other BJP members in Hyderabad on Sunday | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to task for his government’s “inefficiency, corruption and nepotism”, BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday accused Rao of indulging in large-scale corruption and curbing the democratic rights of the people of Telangana. “Aristocrat KCR is more concerned about his family than people (of the state). In fact, people are not his priority. His philosophy is ‘I, myself, and my family’,” he alleged.

Addressing a public meeting to induct TDP leaders from the state into the BJP, at the Exhibition Grounds here, Nadda alleged Rao and his family were emptying the treasury of the state for their commission.

“The CM increased the estimate of the Kaleshwaram project from Rs 30,000 cr to Rs 80,000 cr to get a commission. KCR’s bowl has a hole called ‘commission’. All money that comes to the state goes through it,” he alleged, and added that though 45 lakh hectares were to be irrigated after the completion of the Kaleshwaram project, so far, not a single hectare has been brought under cultivation under the project.

“KCR has committed sacrilege by naming the project after the Kaleshwaram deity by indulging in large-scale corruption. Mission Kakatiya has become commission Kakatiya,” he alleged.

Claiming that the Telangana administration had come to a standstill due to the chief minister’s unwarranted and impractical projects, the BJP leader said the State had landed in a financial mess as the CM is diverting funds allotted to different departments to Kaleshwaram and other projects. 

“The Aarogyasri scheme has stopped in the state as the government had not cleared pending bills to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore. The government had destroyed the entire healthcare system in the state,” he alleged, and added that the State government is not letting people avail the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat. He is demolishing the Secretariat buildings in the name of vaastu, causing a huge loss to the exchequer, he said.

Nadda stated that the countdown has started for the TRS’ downfall as the BJP is growing stronger in the State with each passing day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana politics K Chandrasekhar Rao JP Nadda BJP Telangana BJP
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp