BJP to overthrow TRS government by 2023?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to task for his government’s “inefficiency, corruption and nepotism”, BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday accused Rao of indulging in large-scale corruption and curbing the democratic rights of the people of Telangana. “Aristocrat KCR is more concerned about his family than people (of the state). In fact, people are not his priority. His philosophy is ‘I, myself, and my family’,” he alleged.

Addressing a public meeting to induct TDP leaders from the state into the BJP, at the Exhibition Grounds here, Nadda alleged Rao and his family were emptying the treasury of the state for their commission.

“The CM increased the estimate of the Kaleshwaram project from Rs 30,000 cr to Rs 80,000 cr to get a commission. KCR’s bowl has a hole called ‘commission’. All money that comes to the state goes through it,” he alleged, and added that though 45 lakh hectares were to be irrigated after the completion of the Kaleshwaram project, so far, not a single hectare has been brought under cultivation under the project.

“KCR has committed sacrilege by naming the project after the Kaleshwaram deity by indulging in large-scale corruption. Mission Kakatiya has become commission Kakatiya,” he alleged.

Claiming that the Telangana administration had come to a standstill due to the chief minister’s unwarranted and impractical projects, the BJP leader said the State had landed in a financial mess as the CM is diverting funds allotted to different departments to Kaleshwaram and other projects.

“The Aarogyasri scheme has stopped in the state as the government had not cleared pending bills to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore. The government had destroyed the entire healthcare system in the state,” he alleged, and added that the State government is not letting people avail the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat. He is demolishing the Secretariat buildings in the name of vaastu, causing a huge loss to the exchequer, he said.

Nadda stated that the countdown has started for the TRS’ downfall as the BJP is growing stronger in the State with each passing day.