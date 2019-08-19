Home States Telangana

Low-lying bridges to be renovated soon

The lives of people across the district has been in dire straits ever since the water levels began rising.

Published: 19th August 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The lives of people across the district has been in dire straits ever since the water levels began rising. Rubbing salt into their wounds, several low-lying bridges in the interior areas have completely been submerged in river water. 

Even though such situations are not new for the natives, this disconnection from the outer world happen every monsoon and they will have to suffer a lot due to lack of transportation facilities. 
However, in a bid to help the denizens, the officials concerned have decided to identify the low-lying bridges that have been submerged and take up its reconstruction or renovation works. 

The decision came after as many as 100 students of Model School in Anukunta village got stuck in their school premises, situated on the other side of the river, for a whole night after the bridge leading to the school got submerged.

