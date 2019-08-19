Revenue Act: Telangana CM to take opinion of district collectors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will discuss the broad contours of the proposed new Revenue Act with district collectors on Tuesday. The main purpose of the new legislation would be to end corruption and revamp the administration.

According to an official press release, the chief minister will elicit the opinions of the collectors on the features of the Bill, which he has been working on lately. As the district collectors are involved in land management at the ground level, the chief minister is of the view that their opinions and suggestions would make the proposed Act fool-proof.

At the meeting, which may extend to Wednesday, detailed and comprehensive discussions will be held on evolving guidelines for the new Revenue Act to eliminate the scope for corruption in land management.

Instructions have also been issued to the Collectors to do their homework and attend the meeting with constructive suggestions.