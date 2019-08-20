5 Siddipet villages to have just one clay Ganesha each

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Taking inspiration from a village in Siddipet constituency, four other villages have made the decision to help protect the environment, by setting up just one Ganesh pandal in each village, this Ganesh Chathurthi. The villages passed a resolution to this effect on Monday. The plan is to minimise the contamination of water caused by Ganesh idol immersion and to promote unity among the villagers. As per tradition, it is not uncommon for one village to erect five or more idols for the celebration.

Mittapally village of Siddipet had made the decision to erect only one Ganesh in the village in the last week. Four other villages, namely Rampur, Machapur, Banda Charlapally, and Kodandaraopally, have also made the same resolution now, in a bid to join hands with Mittapally in environmental conservation.

On the occasion, former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi has the potential to unite people, as everybody assembles at the heart of the village with devotion and religious fervour.”

He also announced a surprise gift to the villages that are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in unity, and appealed to the people of his constituency to install only clay and eco-friendly idols of Ganesha in their residences.Sarpanches of all five villages met Harish Rao in Siddipet, and submitted the resolution papers to him on Monday.