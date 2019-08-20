In letter to Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy seeks urea for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday wrote to Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, requesting him to ensure supply of required urea to the State immediately. “Telangana State witnessed continuous rains from the second week of July. All the projects on Krishna are filled up. The reverse pumping of water to SRSP started.

This will result in increase in the cultivable area of paddy and maize, which are fertiliser intensive crops, especially urea. Thus, the State requires adequate fertilisers, especially urea, to meet the demand,” Niranjan Reddy said.

He further stated that the major allotment of urea to the State, especially during August, would be form imported consignment (1.4 lakh tonnes), whereas supplies were not based on pro rata, as the imported consignments of major suppliers were expected after August 25.