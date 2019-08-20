Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court asks state government to file counter in Linganna case 

Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao placed before the bench the re-postmortem report of Linganna in a sealed cover.

Published: 20th August 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to file counter affidavit in a PIL alleging fake police encounter of Punnam Lingaiah alias Linganna at Rallagadda village in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on July 31 this year.

Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao placed before the bench the re-postmortem report of Linganna in a sealed cover. The bench was dealing with PIL filed by Prof Gaddam Laxman, president of State Civil Liberties Committee, seeking direction to the Telangana government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) and probe the alleged encounter incident.

The bench asked the petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath whether there were any eye witnesses to the alleged fake encounter. In reply, Raghunath said that there were two accomplices of Punnam Lingayya on the day of encounter. Out of them, one ias presently lodged in Warangal sub-jail.While adjourning the case hearing, the bench directed the government to file its counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to Wednesday for hearing.

‘Two witnesses to incident’
According to petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath, there were two accomplices of Punnam Lingayya on the day of encounter. Out of them, one is presently lodged in Warangal sub-jail

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court fake police encounter PIL alleging fake police encounter Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao Telangana government
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp