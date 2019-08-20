Telangana High Court vacates stay on medical counselling in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving way for conduct of counselling for admission into MBBS and BDS courses in the State, a division bench of the High Court on Monday vacated the stay granted earlier on counselling and dismissed the petitions filed charging the authorities concerned with doing injustice to the students of reserved categories in the second phase of counselling. This brings in a huge relief to the Telangana government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

“Having perused the statistics, we find that no injustice was done to reservation category candidates. We, therefore, find no merit in the petitioners’ contention that in the second Phase counselling, open category non-joining seats had to be dealt with in the same manner as open category seats were dealt with in the first phase counselling,” the bench noted.

Meanwhile, the health university released a notification for exercising web options for the final phase of web-based counselling under competent authority quota in government, private unaided minority and non minority, government/private un-aided dental colleges affiliated to KNRUHS.