World Heritage Site tag inspection a month away, work cut out for Telangana, Archeological Survey of India

HYDERABAD: The crucial inspection by officials of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) of the Ramappa Temple, through which they will decide on awarding it the World Heritage Site (WHS) tag, has been scheduled for September 25. In order to achieve the tag, the State government and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) have their task cut out for them.

Vasu Poshyanandana, a senior UNESCO official from Thailand will be conducting the inspection at the 11th-century temple, which is the only nomination that was sent by the Central government for consideration of the WHS tag this year. Although UNESCO officials will be conducting three-four inspections in the coming months, the one on September 23 is being considered as the most important. Poshyanandana will go over claims made by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in its nomination dossier and would match it with the condition on the ground.

The three parameters over which the UNESCO official would judge Ramappa Temple are ‘justification of outstanding universal value’, ‘statements of authenticity and/or integrity’ and ‘comparison with other similar properties’, wherein the Permanent Delegation has compared Ramappa to the Group of Monuments at Hampi in Karnataka.

The ASI and State government have around a month to make sure that the condition of Ramappa Temple and facilities in and around it are up to the mark. A joint inspection of the monument has been scheduled for August 28. Officials are, as of now, concentrating on just the presentation aspect of the monument. They will be sprucing up the illumination, cleaning the surroundings and so on.

Constructed in 1213 AD, the famous Ramappa Temple is known for its intricate sculptural work on dance postures. The designs were also of inspiration for the ‘Nritya Ratnavali’, a treatise on dance and music of the Kakatiyas, by Jayapa Senani.