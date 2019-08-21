Telangana High Court issues notice to Google over woman’s complaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued notices to Google India Private Limited to respond to a petition filed by a woman complaining that Google has not taken any action on her representation to remove her name and surname from the porn websites maintained by it.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order recently in the petition by a woman with a plea to declare the action of the police is not taking any action till date against Google for the latter’s failure to remove her name and surname from the porn websites.

The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to order for an enquiry into the issue. In spite of making a representation, the petitioner’s name and surname were appearing in the porn websites maintained by Google and the same was affecting her reputation.

On the other hand, the government counsel for home submitted that the police have not received any complaint from the petitioner. After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to Google to respond on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.