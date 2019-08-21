Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited  formulates power tariffs for Ganesh pandals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Tuesday asked the Ganesh pandal organisers either to seek a temporary metered connection under LT Temporary Supply category at the rate of Rs 11 per unit or they can pay a lump sum amount in advance and seek connections based on the load.

The TSSPDCL said the charges would be at the rate of Rs 250 for connections up to a load of 250 watts, Rs 1,000 from 250-500 watts and Rs 1,500 for loads between 500 watts up to 1,000 watts. However, if applicants come forward for metered supply to the pandals, the same will be extended as per rules in vogue under LT temporary supply at tariff of Rs 11 per unit and fixed charges of Rs 21/kW/month, the release said.

TSSPDCL chairman and MD G Raghuma Reddy said tapping power illegally for pandals was not only illegal but is also dangerous.