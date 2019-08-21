Two held with foreign currency at  Hyderabad's RGI Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters from Hyderabad, who were allegedly smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 1,48 crore to Dubai, were arrested by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at RGI Airport, late on Monday. The duo had concealed the foreign currency in false bottoms created inside boxes of sweets and biscuits, and also inside their baggage, officials said.

They were in their mid-20s and were travelling abroad for the first time. Based on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted the two passengers separately. Each passenger had concealed 3,50,000 lakh Saudi Riyals equivalent to Rs 74 lakh each. During interrogations, the duo revealed that they had obtained the foreign currency from unauthorised sources. The officials suspect that these sources were handlers in a hawala trade.