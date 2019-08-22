Airport Authority of India officials and legislators inspect airport sites in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials on Wednesday inspected the proposed airport sites as part of the government’s plan to construct new airports in the towns. The inspections were carried out by a team of AAI officials led by deputy general manager of business development Amith Kumar. The visit was organised to study the feasibility of setting up airports.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said that the inspections were carried out to get a clear idea on the physical assistance required, possible passenger traffic, how much land is required for the project, wind direction and where to set up runway and approach lights. The preparation of a detailed report will take time. However, an initial report will be submitted to the government within one month, he said.