Chennamaneni withdraws appeal in ‘citizenship’ issue

HYDERABAD: TRS legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh on Wednesday withdrew his appeal as the division bench of High Court refused to intervene on his plea against a single judge order to the extent of remanding his “citizenship” matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On July 10 this year, the single judge while setting aside the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs declaring Ramesh as not a citizen of India, directed the ministry to hear afresh the submissions the petitioner (Ramesh) and others concerned, including the complainant Adi Srinivas, the defeated candidate in the last election.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther said that the single judge had passed a reasonable order and refused to intervene in the case. Ramesh’s counsel then withdrew the appeal with the permission of the court.