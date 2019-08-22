Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy wants Centre to probe corruption in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday demanded a probe into how contracts worth Rs 4,000 crore with regard to work on Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages were awarded to contractors on nomination basis.

Reddy said, “It is a known fact that tenders have to be floated for works worth over Rs 100 crore. But the State government has handed over the contracts on a nomination basis, violating the norms. The Centre should order a probe into this matter.”