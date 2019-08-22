Home States Telangana

Telangana has no money for women’s safety?

14 women’s safety schemes virtually paralysed due to lack of funds

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law

Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the face of heinous crimes against women, girls, and even infants, being reported across Telangana in the last six months, the State government has been making make tall claims of how important is women’s safety while failing to spend money on the same. It has come to light that the department of women and child welfare has not received any budgetary allocation under the component of ‘Safety and Security of Women’ which has left the implementation of over 14 schemes virtually paralysed. 

The department had sought a sum of Rs 18.8 crore in the budget towards Safety and Security of Women for the year 2019-20. However, in the vote on account budget that was passed in February, no money was sanctioned. This was revealed in a letter that accessed by Express, written by the director of department of women development and child welfare, to the principal secretary of the department on July 25, 2019, seeking revised sum of funds. “In view of the commitments, it is requested to the government to release the budget of Rs 18,81,91,000 to meet expenditures of various schemes under General Components of Safety and Security of Women,” notes the letter.

According to sources in the department, the delay of over five to six months has resulted in the crippling of almost all the schemes that ensure safety of women and children in the State, including Bharosa Centres, T-She Box, Child Friendly court, Prajwala centres for trafficking victims, Sakhi centres, She Taxi scheme, 181 helpline etc. Even the State’s flagship project, Bharosa centres and Child Friendly court, which received applause from even the Supreme Court of India for fast tracking POCSO cases, has been impacted. Sources from the centre revealed that salaries have been pending for the last three months for all staff providing help to the victims. 

According to the letter, a sum of Rs 3 crore is due to the Bharosa centre. “There has come a stage where the counsellors are shelling out their personal money to feed the victims who come for trial. There is no money to even give them basic refreshments, forget the hefty rent of Rs 2.5 lakh for the HACA bhavan,” lamented an official from Bharosa centre. Furthermore, the district-level Sakhi centres are due Rs 7 crore, while training and workshop for welfare officers in new districts are due Rs 2 crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Government Telangana crime crime against women Safety and Security of Women POCSO cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp