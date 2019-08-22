Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court wants security for witnesses in case of alleged fake encounter of Punnam Lingaiah 

Further, the bench directed the judicial magistrate concerned to record the statements of these eyewitnesses under Section 164 CrPC and such statements should be submitted to the court by August 28.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State home secretary to provide security to the four eyewitnesses named by the petitioner in the alleged fake encounter of Punnam Lingaiah alias Linganna at Rallagadda village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on July 31 this year.

Further, the bench directed the judicial magistrate concerned to record the statements of these eyewitnesses under Section 164 CrPC and such statements should be submitted to the court by August 28. The bench passed this order in a PIL filed by Prof Gaddam Laxman, president of State Civil Liberties Committee, seeking direction to the Telangana government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) and probe the alleged fake encounter.

The bench directed the home secretary to provide security to the four eyewitnesses and that the magistrate concerned to record their statements and to submit the same before it by August 28. The bench posted the matter to August 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana home secretary alleged fake encounter Rallagadda village Bhadradri Kothagudem district State Civil Liberties Committee
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp