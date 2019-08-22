Home States Telangana

World’s largest Amazon campus opens in Hyderabad

Global e-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday opened its new campus at Nanankramguda in Hyderabad.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Image for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Global e-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday opened its new campus at Nanankramguda in Hyderabad. This is Amazon’s largest facility globally and the only Amazon-owned campus outside the US. The facility, inaugurated by Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, is spread over 3 million sq ft, of which 1.8 million sq ft is office area; the rest is earmarked for recreation and parking facilities. Built on 9.5 acres, it will house 15,000 of Amazon’s 62,000-odd workforce in India.

This is also the largest tech base outside Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, and if you include contract employees, the total workforce in India is in excess of 1.55 lakh. The firm already operates from eight lease facilities within the city, but won’t be renewing the rental contracts as it wants to eventually move staff into its own campus.

As of now, over 4,500 operate from the freshly-built facility, though Jonh Schoettler, Amazon’s VP (global real estate and facilities), neither divulged details about the present headcount in the city nor fresh hiring plans.

Fast delivery TS govt had in
2006 givenAmazon all approvals to start construction in a record 11 days, against the norm of 6-9 months, said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, ITE&C

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon amazon new campus Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp