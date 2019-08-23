Home States Telangana

Poor response: Telangana BJP fails to achieve target in membership drive

Despite their best efforts, the BJP State unit leaders are not able to achieve the membership enrolment target set by their party chief Amit Shah. 

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP working president JP Nadda being welcomed by the party’s state unit chief K Laxman and other BJP members in Hyderabad (File Photo| EPS, Sathya keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite their best efforts, the BJP State unit leaders are not able to achieve the membership enrolment target set by their party chief Amit Shah. Amit Shah had given the party’s State leaders the target of enrolling 18 lakh new members, but only around 13 lakh new members were inducted into the party till August 20. 

In fact, the State leadership had extended the deadline thrice due to the poor response to the membership drive, first from August 5 to August 11 and then to August 20 and now to August 25.

Party surprised

The saffron party leadership was expecting a large number of people to enrol following the BJP-led NDA’s landslide victory in Lok Sabha polls and abrogation of Article 370, but to their surprise, the response was not up to their expectation. The party leaders are also disappointed with the membership drive in Hyderabad as they could only achieve 50 per cent of the target set for the city. The city leaders were given a target of enrolling four lakh, new members.  

BJP State unit chief K Laxman has expressed displeasure over the progress of the membership drive in  Hyderabad. Former MLA M Dharma Rao told Express that they are still calculating how many people enrolled via SMS where net connection was not available. “We are expecting the membership to cross 15 lakh by August 25,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BJP Amit Shah K Laxman M Dharma Rao abrogation of Article 370 BJP membership drive
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp