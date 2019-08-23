Home States Telangana

Telangana government plans to empower ‘Janata Janardan’

  The State government will soon launch ‘Janata Janardan’, a mobile-based application.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:03 AM

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government will soon launch ‘Janata Janardan’, a mobile-based application. “(It is) going to bring (a) paradigm shift in administration. On the one hand, it will empower the citizens to own up their information and keep it with them. On the other hand, it will allow public servants to plan and discharge duties better,” Chief Secretary SK Joshi tweeted on Thursday.

Appreciating this, a curious citizen replied: “Excellent! Really happy to see this tweet. Can you please share the link of the ‘Janata Janardhan’ app.” Joshi responded: “Please wait for a formal launch. Today is a teaser.”Another citizen replied to Joshi’s tweet: “Couldn't understand! If it allows me to raise a ticket on any Govt. related Issues either revenue or Municipal or Gram Panchayat or registration and provides SLA to fix the problem and ensures to fix in a given time...and really fixes!! Then it will make life easy for crores of victims (sic).”

When contacted, Joshi said the app was ready but would be launched only after a meeting with secretaries of all departments and an interaction with the media. He, however, refused to elaborate on what the app was about and how it would function. “The teaser has been released today. Wait for more details,” he told Express on Thursday.

