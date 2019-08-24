CBI Court summons Andhra Pradesh Minister Botcha Satyanarayana as witness in Volkswagen case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI Court, Hyderabad on Friday issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in the Volkswagen case that took place during the regime of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The court has directed Satyanarayana to appear before the court on September 12 to as one of the witnesses.

The then AP government had sanctioned some funds in 2005 for setting up of a car plant at Visakhapatnam by German-based Volkswagen company. The company said it has no plans to set up its unit and the said decision was taken without its knowledge.