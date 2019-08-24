Home States Telangana

Civil supplies dept begins crackdown on erring fuel stations across Telangana

During the raids, the officials found that several bunks are flouting the norms by adulterating the fuel supplied and manipulating the quantities.

Published: 24th August 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Amid allegations of irregularities in the sale of petrol and diesel at fuel stations, the State Civil Supplies department along with legal metrology officials and oil companies conducted raids at as many as 638 fuel bunks across the State in the month of August. 

During the raids, the officials found that several bunks are flouting the norms by adulterating the fuel supplied and manipulating the quantities. It has initiated disciplinary actions by issuing notices to as many as 183 fuel stations.

According to a release, the department has been receiving complaints on the irregularities of fuel bunk owners for quite some time. Taking cognizance of plaints, authorities have directed district level officers to conduct surprise checks at bunks under their jurisdiction. Officials have already held raids in about 25 per cent fuel bunks across State.

The officials have found 24 fuel bunks in Rangareddy district and 20 bunks in Karimnagar and Kamareddy districts to be not complying with the norms. They have also found that the bunk owners are stealing a few millilitres from each litre of fuel supplied.

