Misuse of government lands: FGG seeks Telangana Governor’s intervention

The forum demands action against officials for alloting public land for the AP Secretariat mutually aided cooperative housing society.

Published: 24th August 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra governor, ESL Narasimhan

Governor ESL Narasimhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Seeking his intervention as well as action on the enquiry report on allegations of misuse of government lands and allotment of plots for the AP Secretariat mutually aided cooperative housing society, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) submitted a representation to Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Friday. The matter was inquired by the vigilance department and a report was submitted to the government in 2010. However, no action has been taken till now, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said in the letter. 

As much as 674 acres of land in Gopannapally village, Gachibowli, Neknampur and Jawaharnagar village, worth `3,000 crore now, was allotted to the AP Secretariat mutually aided co-operative housing society. When irregularities were flagged, an enquiry by the vigilance and enforcement department was ordered and a report was submitted to the chief secretary on July 29, 2010. 

According to the FGG, the enquiry report had recommended cancellation of all allotments made against the by-laws and resume all vacant lands. It had also called for freeze of accounts of the society and necessary action against DCO Sambaiah and DLCO Sharada for lack of supervision in implementing the rules. Suitable action was sought against president M Rarender Rao, secretary K Brahmam and other office bearers, namely, vice-president G Raghuram Reddy, directors J Subhadra, G RamaDevi, V Narendra Kumar, PVNV Satyanarayana and K Manohar Rao for the lapses and financial irregularities. A committee with an IAS officer was recommended to be constituted to identify all grave irregularities committed by the president and management committee.

“When asked for the action taken on vigilance report, the commissioner and registrar for co-operative societies stated that the vigilance report was placed before the general body of the society on June 9, 2016 and the general body rejected the charges. It is not clear how the general body can reject such serious irregularities brought out by the vigilance department,” said Reddy, explaining why Governor’s intervention has been sought. 

The inquiry had found that the general body’s approval was not taken for allotting the plots. But records were created by the president and secretary. It is learnt that non-secretariat employees were also allotted plots. The development works of the area was given to ex-office bearers and the management committee paid huge amounts to contractors without checking quality of the work leading to large scale misappropriation of funds.

‘Report submitted in 2010, no action yet’
Even though the government had ordered vigilance probe into the issue and probing team had submitted a report to the chief secretary in July 2010, no action has been taken till now, FGG secretary alleged in the letter

