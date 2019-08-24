PIL against Aarogyasri scheme dismissed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the PIL filed seeking to restore the services of Aarogyasri scheme after taking into consideration the submission of the government that the said services were already resumed across the State. “Medical facilities in Hyderabad city are the best when compared to Bengaluru city. The endeavour of Telangana government in ensuring to extend best medical facilities to the poor and downtrodden is the best example which can be termed as a welfare state”, the bench observed.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, dismissed the PIL filed by a social activist P Sekhar complaining that the State government has snapped the Aarogyasri scheme putting the lives of the poor patients in peril.

After hearing both sides, the bench said it was the first and foremost duty of the government to provide best medical facilities to the poor and downtrodden. The state may not be able to run many government hospitals equipped with all the facilities but in public interest, it has been implementing the scheme. The bench dismissed PIL as infructuous.