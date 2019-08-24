Timmapur village bans use of alcohol

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : In perhaps a first in the district, Timmapur village of Siddipet has collectively decided to impose a fine of `10,000 on people consuming alcohol in the village. In fact, the villagers have a passed a resolution against the setting up of belt shops or bootlegging. Those involved in the same would be fined `1 lakh.

The rule came into effect just two days ago. According to sources, the women in the village, who were tired of alcoholic husbands and sons harassing them, gathered to get this resolution passed. Village sarpanch G Laxmi officially passed resolution imposing heavy penalty for consuming and selling alcohol.