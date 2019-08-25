Telangana government asked to reply on delay in appointing Lokayukta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana HC has directed the State government to respond on an PIL filed challenging it for not appointing a Lokayukta, Upalokayukta, chairman and members to the State Human Rights Commission and information commissioners to the Telangana Information Commission.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, was dealing with a PIL filed by K Venkanna, a social activist, seeking direction to the State government to immediately fill the vacant posts in public interest.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the government has not made appointments to the said posts due to which the litigants approaching them were facing hardship. When the bench sought response of the government, State Advocate General BS Prasad sought some time to respond on the issue. The bench then posted the matter to September 11 to hear the government’s submissions on the issue.