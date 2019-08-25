Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud slams BJP for false allegations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strong rebuttal to State BJP president K Laxman’s allegations that the TRS is threatening the public and enrolling them forcibly into the pink party, State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Saturday said that the TRS has not indulged in ‘missed call’ membership programme like ‘some’ parties.

Speaking to the media here, the excise minister said that if the TRS also started a ‘missed call’ membership drive, the State-ruling party would have enrolled around 3.5 crore members by now.

He also alleged that the State saffron party leaders are levelling baseless corruption charges against the TRS government at a time when several Union Ministers have lauded the schemes launched by the TRS government.

The Mission Bhagiratha scheme, launched by the TRS government, was praised by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, Srinivas Goud recalled.