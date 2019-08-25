Telangana needs more commercial courts: Former TRS MP B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS veteran, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Saturday stressed on the need for more commercial courts and judges in the High Court. Kumar said the State’s economy was growing and there was need for commercial court for arbitration.

Kumar was being felicitated by advocates at Telangana Bhavan. They congratulated him for being appointed Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board.

Kumar said that the State government had already requested the Centre for more commercial courts in the State. "Commercial courts have been in Mumbai for over fifty years. Hyderabad’s economy is growing and we too need commercial courts to resolve disputes," he said.

A trained advocate, the TRS leader has in the past asked the Central government to set up a Supreme Court bench in south India. Kumar said district courts would soon be started in the newly-created district. Meanwhile, several advocated joined TRS in the presence of Kumar, TRS MLA K Venkatesh, MLC Srinivas Reddy and others.