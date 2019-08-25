Telangana's Mid Manair Reservoir oustees to organise mahadharna on August 30

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The oustees of Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) project who have been staging protests and agitations at different parts of the district demanding suitable compensation as part of their rehabilitation and resettlement have decided to go one step further and organise a mahadharna on August 30.

Ahead of this, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders are now touring every R&R colony to motivate the village youngsters to take part in it after explaining the issues in detail.

According to information, the oustees have created a WhatsApp group to educate the people on the issues and that the officials concerned have been neglectful of their problems. The oustees are now giving a call to the youngsters in the submerged villages, through the WhatsApp group, requesting them to join the mahadharna in large numbers to protest against the apathy of the officials.

They are planning a massive protest like the ones organised by the Mallanna Sagar project. It is learnt that BJP and Congress party leaders and people’s representatives have also come forward in solidarity with the proposed protest.

More plans ahead

According to information, after a news that ‘Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself will reach Karimnagar and inaugurate the Mid Manair Reservoir by lifting its gates and release water into the Lower Manair Dam soon’ started speculating among the people, the ousteees have decided to prevent the inauguration of the project if the TRS supremo comes.

When a few persons posted their thoughts about this on their WhatsApp group, the other members too okayed and shared their thoughts on the same. However, no officials have confirmed about the said programme.

MMR JAC president Kusa Ravinder said that Rs 5.04 lakh was promised to each and every beneficiary for building double-bedroom houses and the officials had also promised to give the youngsters, above the age of 18 years, an amount of Rs 2 lakh as compensation, however, they have failed to keep the promises, he alleged.