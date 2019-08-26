‘Centre lying on Kashmir, keeping country in dark’, CPI general secretary D Raja slams Modi government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Communists fought against the British Raj. We will fight against the BJP Raj as well,” said the newly-elected CPI general secretary, D Raja, here on Sunday. Claiming that the Union government’s claims of normalcy in Kashmir were ‘false and misleading’, and part of its agenda to ‘make India a Hindu State’, Raja accused the Centre of ‘lying’ about the issue and keeping the country in dark.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Abrogation of Article 370 and Kashmir situation’, at a meeting organised by State-unit of the party here on Sunday, Raja stated that all the claims made by the Centre on the prevailing situation in Kashmir were not true.

“I was a part of the delegation of opposition parties which visited Srinagar on Saturday to take stock of the situation. We found the situation is very tense. There were no signs of normalcy. We were confined to the airport and sent back,” he said.

“There is a curfew everywhere and the Modi government is claiming that the valley is limping back to normalcy. This is nothing but misleading the nation with false claims. Schools are shut. Parents are scared to even send their children out. Modi government’s calculations have gone completely wrong with regard to how the situation in Kashmir will be after the abrogation of Article 370,” Raja said.

The CPI leader accusing Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, of making the lives of Kashmiris even more difficult by abrogating Article 370.

“Without taking the people of Kashmir into confidence and without consulting with the parliament, the Centre took such an important decision, bringing great hardship to Kashmiris,” he alleged.