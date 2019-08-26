Home States Telangana

Devotees cheer as Vemulawada temple tank brims with water

Once filled to the brim, the temple tank can cater to the needs of the locals for at least two years, claimed local MLA Ch Ramesh Babu.

Published: 26th August 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:08 AM

The Vemulawada temple tank, also known as the Gudi Cheruvu, brims with water on Sunday after the recent monsoon showers | Express

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: THE newly-formed Vemulawada temple cheruvu, also known as the Gudi Cheruvu (temple tank), has been brimming with water after the recent downpour. In the wake of recent rains, the Mulwagu swelled at Mallapur, which is the main catchment upstream of the Gudi Cheruvu. 

The devotees and the townsfolk, who had been facing an acute water shortage at the Vemulawada temple for the past two years, were thrilled. 

Keeping his promise of building a tank for the Vemulawada temple, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered for levelling and acquisition of land around the Vemulawada temple, to set up the 160-acre Gudi Cheruvu (temple tank). 



Meanwhile, the Telangana State government’s lift irrigation project worth Rs 17 crore, on the backwaters of the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) is also ready. At present, the Mid Manair Reservoir has 10 tmcft of water and is slowly reaching its full capacity level of 25.87 tmcft, with waters from the Kaleshwaram project. 

With the new lift pump, water will be available round the year at the temple tank. Once the Mid Manair Reservoir reaches its FRL, its water will also reach the Mulawagu, ensuring the temple tank is always filled for devotees to take a holy dip. 

The Chandurthi, Rudrangi, and Vemulawada mandal tanks have been filled by the Yellampalli water, Ramesh Babu revealed. 
 

