Saffron party plans to attract new members with ‘corporate’ offices

In line with BJP’s corporate style of functioning, the party’s leadership has instructed its State units to build an office in every district of the country.

Telangana BJP

Telangana BJP (File Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In line with BJP’s corporate style of functioning, the party’s leadership has instructed its State units to build an office in every district of the country. These new offices are to have modern communication systems, including video conferencing facilities. They will also have a library and research department.

The party hopes such facilities will not only attract new people but satisfy the present cadre. BJP national party office in-charge G Ravindra Raju and his team are touring the entire country to inspect existing offices and to suggest changes. A few days ago, on his visit to the Nizamabad district office, he advised the leaders to find a suitable plot for a new office. He also inspected a spot at Kanteshwar in the town. 

“The party has decided to construct new offices in all districts. We will provide all the assistance necessary for this,” Raju said, adding the State unit too would have to contribute to the endeavour. “We will inspect the offices regularly to ensure that they have all prerequisite facilities,” he said. 

It may be recalled that TRS had recently given its district units plots of land for throwaway prices. Under working president KT Rama Rao, it was decided to have offices in all 33 districts. 

