Soon, it could be AIMIM vs AIMIM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the near future, AIMIM will take on Asaduddin Owaisi in the electoral arena. No, you did not read it wrong. Owaisi might indeed face a candidate from AIMIM. Except, this party is not he leads (All India Majlis-e-Musilimeen), but All India Majilis-e-Inquilab-e-Millat.

Launched by Syed Tariq Qadri, this AIMIM has been established as a mark of protest against the ‘misrule’ of Owaisi’s party. Qadri said, “For 60 years, there is a stark difference in what they has said and what they have done.”