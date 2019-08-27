Home States Telangana

67 children rescued from bangle-making unit in Hyderabad sent back home

In 2015, the Hyderabad police rescued over 200 children from child labour in bangle-making units at Talabkatta area.

Published: 27th August 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The children who have been rescued from abusive bonded child labour in the city’s bangle making units at Balapur will get a new lease of life as the Rangareddy district administration has sent over 67 of them back to their parent state, Bihar, on Monday from the Secunderabad railway station. 

The children, mostly belonging to the SC communities in Bihar, were rescued in July from Balapur after the Rachakonda police conducted a raid on the units at various locations and nabbed six persons.

This will be the first time since 2014 that such a large number of children was rescued and given ‘release certificates’ which is given to those identified as ‘bonded labourers’. These entitle them to Rs 25,000 of interim relief along with total compensation of up to Rs 3 lakh.

The district administration had kept the children in State care at Saidabad boys home. The district child protection units and the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) contacted their parents and got the relevant documentation to initiate the process that certified them as ‘bonded labour’. “The children were in extremely pathetic condition as they remained locked up in one room and were not allowed to go out or take breaks in their shift from 6 am to 11 pm,” informed Saidulu E from the district child protection unit, Rangareddy. 
However, ironically, these children revealed to the officials that life was worse back home, and they did this job for a basic minimum standard of living. “The children told us that they barely got food at home, but here, they were at least given rice three times a day,” said A Venkateshwaralu, state coordinator of Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

“In 2015, the Hyderabad police rescued over 200 children from child labour in bangle-making units at Talabkatta area. This time it was the same operators who shifted their base to Balapur area where they built small sheds on the occupied lands of the lake and ran these units,” said Venkateshwaralu. All those rescued then were boys, and 45 of them were under the age of 14 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rangareddy district administration Secunderabad railway station hyderabad bangle making unit Child Welfare Committees Bachpan Bachao Andolan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp