AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeks to see KTR ‘back in governance’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lauding TRS working president KT Rama Rao for the setting up of the OnePlus R&D facility in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoped the TRS leader would be “back in governance”. “Credit must be given to “ex-minister”@KTRTRS, waiting to see him back in governance,” Owaisi tweeted. KTR responded, saying: “Many thanks to MP Saab for your very kind words.”

OnePlus founder Pete Lau, meanwhile, tweeted: “Had a very insightful conversation on Hyderabad’s young and passionate community with @KTRTRS. Very excited to begin OnePlus’ journey with the state of Telangana starting with the opening of our first global R&D centre in India.”