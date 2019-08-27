‘Atmeeya Sammelanam’ for retired I&PR employees of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Commissioner of I&PR, and present Advisor to Government (Media affairs), KV Ramanacharyon Monday said that the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department is the eyes and ears of a government. He was speaking at the ‘Atmeeya Sammelanam’, held for retired employees of I&PR department at the ZP Meeting Hall in Rangareddy district.

MVS Prasad, former commissioner, I&PR said that the department acts as a bridge between the government and the public. It provides the government with publicity and creates awareness about government policies and programmes among the downtrodden classes of the society. AL Kismat Kumar, former director, I&PR was also present. KV Ramanachary also released a book on information about the retired employees of I&PR department on the occasion.