Siddipet villagers allege Mallanna Sagar officials ignoring Telangana High Court directive

They also mentioned that since August 24 and 25 were public holidays, could not reach the collector earlier.

Published: 27th August 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Three days after the Green bench of Telangana High Court ordered all works under the Mallanna Sagar project to be halted, and the power supply to be restored, at four Siddipet villages, residents have alleged that ground-level officials are yet to comply with the same. On Monday, farmers of Etigadda Kishtapur, Vemulaghat, Pallepahad and Thoguta villages of Siddipet district submitted a memorandum to the collector Venkatrama Reddy, wherein they threatened to file another contempt of court case against the project officials if they did not implement the HC orders soon. 

It may be noted that at least three officials of the Mallanna Sagar project and one sub-inspector of the Thogutta police station were sent to jail, in separate contempt of court cases filed by the project’s oustees. Convicted were found guilty of coercing and threatening oustees into surrendering their lands for the project, without giving them the resettlement benefits.

In the memorandum submitted Monday, villagers have stated that lower-level officials of the project have ignored the HC’s orders from August 23, which directed project officials to halt all works and restore power supply in the four villages. They also mentioned that since August 24 and 25 were public holidays, could not reach the collector earlier.

Comments

