Telangana told to file counter affidavit in alleged fake encounter case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After perusing the material submitted by the magistrate of Ellandu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district relating to recorded statements of the four eyewitnesses in the encounter of Linganna, a division bench of Telangana High Court directed the State government to file counter affidavit in the PIL seeking SIT probe into the alleged fake encounter at Rallagadda village on July 31 this year.

Pursuant to earlier direction, the magistrate had recorded the statements of the four witnesses and submitted the same before the bench dealing with a PIL filed by G Laxman, president of State Civil Liberties Committee, seeking directions for registering cases under Section 302 IPC against policemen who participated in the fake encounter.