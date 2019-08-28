Home States Telangana

After meeting PM, golden girl Sindhu returns home

Every time an unprecedented sporting occurrence involves India, the reactions are thunderous.

Published: 28th August 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

pv sANDHU

PM Narendra Modi meets newly crowned world women’s badminton champion P V Sindhu in New Delhi on Tuesday. “India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1,” Modi tweeted | twitter

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every time an unprecedented sporting occurrence involves India, the reactions are thunderous. People express their views profusely on social media and other places. Indian badminton star PV Sindhu’s gold medal-winning effort at the recent World Championships is one of those achievements that evoke reactions from every nook and cranny of the country.

The 24-year-old landed in the city around 7.45 pm on Tuesday. Begumpet Airport had many onlookers waiting for her for hours. The only aberration was that most of them were media personnel. Something similar awaited Sindhu and her guru Pullela Gopichand when they made the journey to the Sai Gopichand Academy for a press conference later in the evening. There were several scribes, but just a handful of fans.

It may be recalled that when Sindhu had clinched the Olympic silver three years ago, the lanky shuttler was welcomed in a way that made it seem like the whole city celebrated with her. Thousands had filled the Gachibowli Stadium to wish her, and many folks artists had performed in celebration.Though the reactions could have been better, Sindhu was not disheartened and faced an array of questions with a smile. Gopichand, who usually maintains an intense demeanour, did not mince words to describe his student’s remarkable performance.

Describing her game at the summit clash, the former All England Championships winner said: “To see that (Akane) Yamaguchi could not do much to counter Sindhu was something special. The idea was to attack and if that would not have worked, we would have changed the strategy.” Sindhu reached Hyderabad after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu gold medal World Championships Indian badminton star Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp