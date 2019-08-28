Kashmir slowly returning to normalcy, claims BJP National Vice President

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the opposition parties are slamming the Modi government for imposing curfew in Kashmir to bring the situations under control, senior BJP leader and National vice-president Shyam Jaju claimed that valley is returning to normalcy and also alleged that opposition parties are carrying out propaganda for political gains.

Speaking to the media at the BJP State headquarters on Tuesday, Jaju stated “even when the entire world is appreciating the PM’s decision to abrogate Article 370, the opposition parties are unnecessarily trying to mislead people.

