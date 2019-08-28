Home States Telangana

MBBS classes begin at AIIMS Bibinagar

The first year MBBS classes at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bibinagar of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district commenced on Tuesday. 

AIIMS Bibinagar

By A Seshacharyulu
YADADRI: The first year MBBS classes at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bibinagar of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district commenced on Tuesday. The students were allotted seats based on the results of a national-level entrance test. It is learnt that the classes have been arranged at the first and second floors of the building.

Since this is the institute’s first academic session, the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff was also completed recently, including over 40 senior professors recruited from across the country. Bhopal AIIMS medical officer Karman Singh has been appointed as the institute’s director.

Even though the Centre had sanctioned around hundred seats to AIIMS, Bibinagar, the authorities have been forced to commence the classes with just 50 students due to lack of facilities. The construction of biochemistry and physiology buildings are almost complete. Two hostels, with 40 rooms each, have been arranged. The NIMS building allotted the for AIIMS Bibinagar is spread across 161 acres of land, another 39 acres was acquired.

