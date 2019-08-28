Home States Telangana

Process to close Ponzi schemes firm Vihaan Direct Selling India begins

Based on cases registered by the Cyberabad police, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) inspected the accounts of the firm and found various fraudulent activities aimed at duping investors.

Published: 28th August 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Cyberabad Police

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar displays products of QNet during a media conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has initiated proceedings to wind up the activities of Vihaan Direct Selling India Private Limited, the Indian franchise of Hong Kong-based MLM firm QNet.The ministry also issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against former World Billiards champion and Padma awardee Michael Fereira and 11 others who are associated with the company as directors and promoters.

Based on cases registered by the Cyberabad police, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) inspected the accounts of the firm and found various fraudulent activities aimed at duping investors. The Cyberabad pol ice, meanwhile, appealed to the public not to join or make payments to the Vihaan group or any firms operating MLM or ponzi schemes.

“There are 38 cases, and 70 people associated with the firm were arrested in Cyberabad. There are cases in other parts of the country too. The ROC also found several violations during inspection of their account books,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

The Cyberabad police have already served notices to celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and Allu Sirish in connection with their relation to QNet and its franchises, and they have sent their explanations through their advocates. “They are being verified. The investigation will proceed based on the outcome,” said Sajjanar.

Notice out to warn public about Vihaan group

The MCA also issued a notice alerting the public about the group’s activities. “The inspection report is uploaded on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs [...] to make (the public) aware so as to prevent any possible fraud by the company under the garb of direct selling and multi-level marketing (schemes),” it said in the notice.

The MCA has informed the Cyberabad police that the ROC conducted inspections on the group under provisions of the Companies Act. Prosecutions have been launched by the ROC, and LOCs have been issued against 12 persons. The ROC has also filed a petition before the NCLT for winding up the company.
The ministry also informed the victims that in the garb of direct selling and e-commerce businesses, the company drained more than `20,000 crore out of India.

Inquiries further revealed that Qnet had been operating in India as Goldquest and Questnet, Pallava Resorts, but stopped activities after the intervention of regulatory agencies. The Vihaan Direct Selling India Private Limited also sold products to its members with a profit margin of 160 to 416 per cent. 

The balance sheet revealed that the products sold were immaterial and the firm ran an illegal product-based pyramid scheme. Even while selling products, the company sold the same ones to different persons on the same mentioend date with huge differences in prices.However, while a former techie, Adapa Aravind, who was associated with Qnet, committed suicide, allegedly after incurring losses by investing in Qnet, two similar cases were reported in Chennai and Maharashtra, the Cyberabad police found.

QNet denies charges
QNet claimed the public notice was premised on the purported ROC report and was fallacious. It lacks merit & understanding of the business, QNet claimed, adding that its distributors are not investors

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs Vihaan Direct Selling India Private Limited MLM firm QNet Registrar of Companies Cyberabad police ponzi schemes
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp