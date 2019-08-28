Telangana: Three students die as 'drunk' driver rams school van into divider

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: In a ghastly accident involving a school van, three girl students were killed and several others injured in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Shockingly, the driver was reportedly found inebriated and has been taken into custody by police. Further investigation is on to assess the cause of the accident.

The three deceased students have been identified Manaswini, Rushika and Deekshitha.

The school van carrying 26 students of Vaageeshwari Talent school in Vemulawada was on its way to the hostel at Chintaltana R&R colony for the students to have lunch.

The driver reportedly applied sudden brakes leading to the vehicle turning turtle. It is also said that the van rammed a divider.

Two girls died on the spot whereas another one died while undergoing treatment at Sircilla town area hospital. Condition of five students is said to be serious and are placed under observation for 48 hours.

Timely response from locals who were carrying Ganesh idol for Ganesh Chaturthi helped the rescue operation, say eyewitnesses.

Learning about the accident, Health minister Eatela Rajender who was on the way to Karimnagar to attend ZP general body meeting reached the hospital and assured assistance.



