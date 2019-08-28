TRS MLA’s brother gets bail in forest range officer assault case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Koneru Krishna Rao, brother of Sirpur TRS MLA Koneru Konappa and prime accused in the case of assault on forest range officer Ch Anitha in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district on June 30 this year. The Court also granted conditional bail to 15 other accused in the case.

Justice G Sri Devi was allowing the petitions filed separately by Koneru Krishna and other accused seeking to grant bail in a case registered against them at Easgaon police station in the district. The Telangana High Court judge allowed the petitions by imposing various conditions and that they should appear before the court concerned personally on each date of hearing till the conclusion of the trial.

