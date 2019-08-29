Home States Telangana

CM KCR to inspect ongoing works at  Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inspect the ongoing works of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on Thursday.

Published: 29th August 2019 02:51 AM

KCR, K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inspect the ongoing works of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on Thursday.  According to officials, the chief minister will leave for Karivena project site in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district by helicopter and he will inspect Karivena, Vattem and Narlapur reservoirs. He will also interact with the officials on the progress of the works. The officials also revealed that 50 per cent of works on the Karivena project have been completed.

The government had already decided to deliver the first benefits of the Palamuru-Rangareddy to farmers in the next Kharif season. The State government had decided to allocate Rs 10,000 crore to Palamuru-Rangareddy project. The government raised Rs 10,000 crore loan for the completion of the electric works of the project.

